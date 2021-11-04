 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $100,000

4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $100,000

4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $100,000

Charming home located in The Historic Broadway District of Rock Island. Step back into the character & charm with modern updates. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car home has much to offer. Enter from cozy front porch to find an open wood staircase, original wood floors throughout & beautiful original wood trim. Updated kitchen features white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, gas cook top w/hood, built in oven & plenty of counter space for meal prep. Main floor features dining room, 2 living rooms separated by wood pocket doors (all with wood floors) to entertain & gather many or use for home office. Main floor bath & laundry room for convenience. Upstairs features 4 large bedrooms with ample closet space, plus updated bath with clawfoot tub/shower. Second stairway from upstairs to Kitchen. Walk-up attic gives you room to finish & expand. Enjoy the outdoors in fenced yard with large covered patio. 2 car garage w/additional parking. Many newer windows throughout & much more!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Illinois could be without Cockburn
Basketball

Illinois could be without Cockburn

Just when Illini nation was glad to have Kofi Cockburn back in the University of Illinois men's basketball program after he declared for the NBA draft this past summer, the Illini may be without their All-American big man.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News