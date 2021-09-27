 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Preemption - $183,000

4 Bedroom Home in Preemption - $183,000

4 Bedroom Home in Preemption - $183,000

Nice 4 bed, 2 bath home in Preemption, IL. Open kitchen and extra parking along side the 2 car garage, a large deck and fenced backyard make entertaining a breeze. About 10 miles from Milan and 11 from Aledo. Home is equipped with a portable back up generator and backup sump pump.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News