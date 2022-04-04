This 4 bdrm home features a large living room and family room for the whole family to gather. Formal dining, kitchen, and den with fireplace comlete the main level. Primary bdrm with adjoining half bath and 3 other bdrms complete the upper level. There is a deck out back for outdoor entertaining.
4 Bedroom Home in Port Byron - $74,900
