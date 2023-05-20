This is your one chance to own your DREAM home! This property was custom-built in 2017 and boasts over 2.5 acres with private access to a pond, over 3200 high-grade finished square feet, a massive attached 3+ car garage, and a "To Die For" custom-built heated and insulated shop. The meticulously maintained yard will greet you at the front edge of the property. Opening the front door on the covered porch you will enter the GREAT room with large windows and views of amazing sunsets over the pond. The spacious covered porch will bring you closer to the exterior amenities. The kitchen includes high-end finishes including custom cabinets and high-grade quartz countertops. Off the kitchen, you will find the master bedroom retreat with an attached master bathroom including separate vanities, a walk-in shower, and private access to the main floor laundry. The walk-out basement adds a 4th bedroom and a third full bathroom. Additionally, the basement includes a family room, rec room, a future bar area with rough-in plumbing, plenty of storage space, and access to a rear patio in the backyard.......AND THATS NOT ALL.....We still need to talk about the SHOP!!! This building is 46 x 50 with a 14 X 14 Door for RV parking. It has an interior measurement of 36 x 50 and an exterior 10 x 30 lean-to, plus a 12 x 10 finished office and a ½ bathroom...Many more details of this property are listed in the Upgrades and Features pdf that is uploaded to MLS.