Luxurious living is yours in this contemporary, custom Port Byron home all nestled on 3.24 acres! Among the many remarkable features include the soaring 11 ft high entry, open airy floor plan, crown molding, hardwood floors throughout the home, high-end designer lighting, mirrors and vanities, and covered front porch. The gorgeous modern kitchen is masterfully designed with optimal storage and featuring hard surfaced counter tops, custom island crafted with vintage English beams, professional 36” range, walk-in pantry, built-in china cabinet, and views to the wooded back yard. The master suite is constructed of tongue and groove beamed ceiling, cozy fireplace, and master ensuite bath with a double sink vanity, walk-in tiled shower and huge walk-in closet. The walk-out basement is complete with 3 bedrooms (one currently used as an office), full custom bath and huge storage area. The sprawling layout of the land starts as you turn into this subdivision, please see attached plat. All appliances stay. Per seller: new 4th bedroom and professional landscaping all in 2022.