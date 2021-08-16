4 Bedroom Home in Port Byron - $344,900

If you are seeking privacy on your own little slice of heaven, this could be the home for you! Home is beautifully situated on 1.75 acres*PLUS has a huge barn for all of your outdoor desires! Backyard provides multiple entertaining opportunities in a picturesque setting. Entry boasts LVP flooring through to the kitchen & family rm. Large eat-in Kitchen has a brand new island counter top w/sink, big breakfast bar providing ample counter space & new lights. Get cozy next to the wood burning fireplace in the Family rm taking in that amazing backyard view! Entertain in the enormous Living rm on new plush carpet! Main floor laundry w/utility sink & freezer. 3/4 bath on main! The upper level hosts an oversized bedroom w/5pc ensuite bath, two guest beds and a full bath w/2 sinks. The basement has finished family/flex space w/ brand new LVP flooring, fireplace, a NC 4th Bed, walk-in closet, unfin storage & waterproofed. Heat/Cool in garage. Barn has electricity, loft, stalls, chicken coop!