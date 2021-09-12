 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Port Byron - $334,900

4 Bedroom Home in Port Byron - $334,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Port Byron - $334,900

If you are seeking privacy on your own little slice of heaven, this could be the home for you! Beautiful setting on 1.75 acres*PLUS huge barn w/electricity, loft, stalls, chicken coop for all of your outdoor desires! Backyard provides multiple entertaining opportunities in a picturesque setting. Spacious eat-in kitchen has a brand new island counter & sink, new lights, durable LVP flooring, tons of counter & cabinet space! Huge deck! Get cozy next to the wood burning fireplace in the Family rm taking in the amazing backyard view! Enormous Living rm has new carpet! Main floor also features a 3/4 bath, laundry room w/ utility sink & freezer! Upper level hosts an oversized main bedroom w/5pc bath & dual closets, 2 guest beds and a 4pc hall bathroom. The waterproofed basement has finished family/flex space, brand new LVP flooring, wood burning fireplace, N/C 4th Bed w/walk-in closet, new sliding barn doors & storage rm. Heat/Cool in garage. Seller will provide new roof w/ acceptable offer!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News