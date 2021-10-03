 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Port Byron - $309,900

4 Bedroom Home in Port Byron - $309,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Port Byron - $309,900

NEW PRICE! Country living on the edge of town! Updated 2-Story boasting 3764 TOTAL SQ FT with a HUGE BARN on a picturesque 1.75 acres! The oversized kitchen is PERFECT for large gatherings with an abundance of counter space and newer LVP flooring! Cozy family room with wood burning fireplace. Large living room with new carpet. Main floor laundry with utility sink and freezer. Spacious 3/4 bath also on main floor. Waterproofed finished basement gives you a second family room, NC 4th Bed *both with new LVP flooring* 2nd wood burning fireplace & storage room! Upstairs you'll find the Primary Bedroom w/ 3 closets & a 5 piece bathroom, 2 more bedrooms and large hallway bath! Barn has electricity & loft making this a great place for storing outdoor toys! Explore the lot, enjoy campouts, campfires or plant a garden! So many possibilities await you...all year long! New light fixtures & flooring on main level! Heat/Cool in garage. Appliances stay!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Moline buys property behind public library
Politics

Moline buys property behind public library

The city of Moline has purchased a house adjacent to the public library, 3210 41st St., for the purpose of developing the land into green space library patrons will be able to use in the future.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News