NEW PRICE! Country living on the edge of town! Updated 2-Story boasting 3764 TOTAL SQ FT with a HUGE BARN on a picturesque 1.75 acres! The oversized kitchen is PERFECT for large gatherings with an abundance of counter space and newer LVP flooring! Cozy family room with wood burning fireplace. Large living room with new carpet. Main floor laundry with utility sink and freezer. Spacious 3/4 bath also on main floor. Waterproofed finished basement gives you a second family room, NC 4th Bed *both with new LVP flooring* 2nd wood burning fireplace & storage room! Upstairs you'll find the Primary Bedroom w/ 3 closets & a 5 piece bathroom, 2 more bedrooms and large hallway bath! Barn has electricity & loft making this a great place for storing outdoor toys! Explore the lot, enjoy campouts, campfires or plant a garden! So many possibilities await you...all year long! New light fixtures & flooring on main level! Heat/Cool in garage. Appliances stay!
4 Bedroom Home in Port Byron - $309,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
It was an ending no one wanted to see at the conclusion of Moline’s 4-1 Western Big 6 Conference boys soccer win at United Township on Tuesday evening.
The new I-74 bridge in the Quad-Cities will have a glass-bottomed scenic overlook. Here's what it looks like now.
The scenic overlook on the Illinois-bound I-74 bridge is built on the west side for a reason — the sunsets.
- Updated
A former Eldridge Police officer has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl while on-duty.
One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday in East Moline.
- Updated
A Whiteside County sheriff's deputy who was shot Monday morning while searching for two suspects was "inadvertently" shot by an Illinois State…
Thursday briefing: Homicide in East Moline, investigation finds building inspector had unprofessional interactions with resident, and Eldridge boy killed in Indiana honored
Partly sunny skies will prevail over the Quad-City region with a chance of showers returning to the forecast for the weekend.
- Updated
The trio broke into the learning center and were seen on video by Arconic security
A small business owner has scored a piece of property from the city of Rock Island for $1.
Trial date scheduled for Muscatine woman who allegedly taped herself molesting a child and sold the video
- Updated
MUSCATINE — A Muscatine woman accused of sexually molesting an 8-year-old child on tape and selling the video has pleaded not guilty and demanded her right to a speedy trial. Her trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 18.
The city of Moline has purchased a house adjacent to the public library, 3210 41st St., for the purpose of developing the land into green space library patrons will be able to use in the future.