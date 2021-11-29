 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Port Byron - $298,000

ONE OF A KIND - ALL REMODELED - GORGEOUS RANCH with 4+ bedrooms, 3 baths and a FULL FINISHED WALKOUT BASEMENT - PLUS A PRIVATE SETTING! You will fall in love with the SPACIOUS MODERN KITCHEN with ample cabinetry, GRANITE COUNTERS, farmhouse style sink, COFFEE BAR, PLUS a nice sized pantry and a French door leading to the lower level. The COZY FAMILY ROOM is open to the kitchen with sliders to the STONE PATIO equipped with a built-in grill and a great view of the PRIVATE BACK YARD. The master suite is complete with a MASTER BATH and a custom laundry chute. The basement is finished with a bedroom, full bath, den/office, craft room and more! This home should be featured in Better Homes and Gardens! Per seller approx dates: Roof 2014, Windows 2014, Hi efficient furnace and c/a 2015, Reverse osmosis/water conditioning 2016, Patio 2015, PLUS upgraded flooring/paint, etc… Please see attached documents with more updates.

