4 Bedroom Home in Port Byron - $144,900

Character & Charm describes this 2 Story, 4 bed, 2 bath, in Riverdale School District on 2 lots. Spacious foyer, Grand Staircase, Pocket Doors and Stain Glass Window are just few of the Timeless features still in this home Main floor Master bedroom & Laundry, plus 3 more large bedrooms upstairs, with a potential of an additional bedroom, both floors have a full bath. Updates Per Seller: Carpet, Flooring, Paint(2021) Roof(2019), Kitchen Cabinets(2020), Bathroom updates(2020), Sidewalks(2020). Enjoy the partial seasonal views of the river from your over an acre, park like yard. Home has had updates in last few months, check it out! Seller related to Agent on listing. Buyer will look at all offers.

