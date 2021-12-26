4 Bedroom Home in Orion - $110,000

 Skip to main content
Take a look at this 4 BR home in Orion! The main level features a spacious living room, formal dining room, and an additional room to serve as a den/office or however you see fit! The kitchen has plenty of space and cabinetry storage. All 4 BR are located upstairs, each with their own closets and 2 BR have shared access to the main bathroom. The backyard is fenced in and there is a detached 2 car garage. Schedule a time today!

