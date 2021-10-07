Cute 4 Bedroom 2 bath 1 1/2 Story Home set on a corner lot with a fenced in yard. Lots of updates, Roof in 2016, Furnace in 2017, Central Air in 2018 and new carpet and fresh paint in 2019. Home has Aluminum Siding and Nice Interior Woodwork
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $99,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Prophetstown man was arrested Wednesday for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
- Updated
City and Iowa Department of Transportation officials have been notified by the Federal Highway Administration that their Buy America waiver has been approved for the elevators.
- Updated
Rock Island is again without a community and economic development director.
- Updated
Deere & Co. and International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America, have reached a tentative agreement on a new six-year contract.
- Updated
The Moline woman charged in the death of her disabled son is out of jail on bond.
- Updated
In a report from third-party investigator Annette Snyder, she details interviews with anonymous city employees that say Lisa Kotter created a “hostile work environment.” An attorney for Kotter argues the 3-2 decision by the Eldridge City Council to terminate Kotter’s employment didn’t follow Iowa’s conflict of interest law because a council member named in a gender-discrimination complaint didn’t recuse himself.
- Updated
It was an ending no one wanted to see at the conclusion of Moline’s 4-1 Western Big 6 Conference boys soccer win at United Township on Tuesday evening.
Iowa vs. Latrice Lacey: The Davenport Civil Rights Director's acquittal on assault charges ends a long, sometimes bitter journey
- Updated
After three years and five months, Latrice Lacey's trial on three misdemeanor assault charges came to an end Thursday. Here's the story from inside the trial, as well as a look and inside the conflict between Lacey and the local legal system.
- Updated
Overcoming 20 penalties, the Rock Island High School football team handed Galesburg a homecoming heartbreaker in a 33-30 overtime victory in Western Big 6 Conference play on Friday night.
One person suffered serious wounds Saturday in a shooting in the 1500 block of 9th Avenue in East Moline, East Moline Police Lt. Jason Kratt said in a news release.