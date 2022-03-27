 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $74,900

4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $74,900

Fantastic 4 Bedroom Home with Hardwood Floors!! This house is absolutely charming inside and out! Enjoy the sunshine on your front porch as you read a book, or get cozy inside next to the beautiful Fireplace! The Main Level Features Hardwood Floors in the Living Room, Family Room, and Dining Room creating a luxurious atmosphere to call home. Don't forget to admire the Woodwork around the Window Fames and Door Frames, absolutely Beautiful! The Kitchen has been updated with a beautiful Gray and White modern look. The Upper Level has updated flooring in your Four Bedrooms and Full Bathroom. Check out the fantastic Vanity area in the Bathroom! Lots of windows throughout the home brings in tons of natural lighting, giving you a warm and comfy atmosphere. Full Basement for additional Storage. Convenient Location near schools, churches, parks, restaurants, and the Mississippi River! Wooded Land behind this property provides you with peaceful backyard privacy.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News