Fantastic 4 Bedroom Home with Hardwood Floors!! This house is absolutely charming inside and out! Enjoy the sunshine on your front porch as you read a book, or get cozy inside next to the beautiful Fireplace! The Main Level Features Hardwood Floors in the Living Room, Family Room, and Dining Room creating a luxurious atmosphere to call home. Don't forget to admire the Woodwork around the Window Fames and Door Frames, absolutely Beautiful! The Kitchen has been updated with a beautiful Gray and White modern look. The Upper Level has updated flooring in your Four Bedrooms and Full Bathroom. Check out the fantastic Vanity area in the Bathroom! Lots of windows throughout the home brings in tons of natural lighting, giving you a warm and comfy atmosphere. Full Basement for additional Storage. Convenient Location near schools, churches, parks, restaurants, and the Mississippi River! Wooded Land behind this property provides you with peaceful backyard privacy.
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $74,900
