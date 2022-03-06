 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $65,900

4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $65,900

Moline, IL Investment opportunity now available. This 4 bedroom 1 bath home is currently leased for $925 per month with the tenants paying all utilities. This property can also be purchased as part of a package with other listings at a reduced price. This property is being sold as-is, where-is with no warranties written or implied. Buyer and buyers agent to verify all aspects of the Home. Please allow 48 hours notice for all showings.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

9 Best Life Insurance Companies of February 2022

9 Best Life Insurance Companies of February 2022

If you’re the main provider for your family, and are worried about their financial future if you were to die, a life insurance policy can provide peace of mind. Life insurance can help your family cover burial expenses, education costs for your children, loss of income or any other financial need. Below, you’ll find our…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News