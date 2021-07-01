 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $56,000

4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $56,000

4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $56,000

4 bedroom Moline investment opportunity now available. This property is being offered as part of a larger rental property package but can be purchased separately. Property has been vacant for some time and it is believed that the plumbing needs to be replaced. Associated MLS Numbers to follow. Buyer and Buyers Agent to Verify all Aspects of the Home.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
An Orion woman says East Moline denied her a job because she'd filed a sexual harassment complaint against Moline, her previous employer. She's suing both.
Crime & Courts

An Orion woman says East Moline denied her a job because she'd filed a sexual harassment complaint against Moline, her previous employer. She's suing both.

  • Updated

A former City of Moline employee is suing the City of East Moline for allegedly not hiring her because she filed a complaint with the Illinois Department of Human Rights against the City of Moline. Awbrey is also suing the City of Moline for allegedly violating a "non-disparagement clause" that prevented either party from making disparaging comments about the other.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News