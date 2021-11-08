 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $349,500

4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $349,500

4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $349,500

HERE IT IS!!! This home will surprise you and leave you feeling like you just went on vacation. Colonial style home with 3 bedrooms and 4th non conforming located in the walkout lower level. This home boasts a LARGE formal dining area, updated kitchen with handmade backsplash, granite counter tops and stainless steal appliances. Enjoy warm sunny days or cool fall nights in the sun room with a view of the well landscaped wooded back yard. Terraced back yard includes many places to entertain or get away. Enclosed Gazebo, covered patio and 2 additional patios. Head back inside to see the master bedroom with heated French Limestone floors in the master bath w/ shower and jacuzzi tub. Pictures alone will not do. See for yourself All measurements to be verified by buyer and/or buyer's agent.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Take care of workers

  • Updated

I worked 36 years as a machinist on the factory floor for John Deere. I am now a Deere/UAW retiree. If I were to bleed, I’d bleed John Deere green; actually John Deere industrial yellow. I am hesitant about saying anything, but I feel that I must.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News