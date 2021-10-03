 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $299,900

Nestled away on nearly 2 private rolling acres in the middle of town, you'll find this meticulously maintained, gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bath mid-century ranch with a walk out basement, 2nd kitchen / living quarters, gorgeously updated throughout - HGTV style! Step out to your 19x12' deck from the kitchen or master bedroom and enjoy the private back yard oasis featuring breathtaking 200+ year old oak trees, tree lined ravine, hiking trail, 25' diameter stone patio, fire pit, endless wildlife, gorgeous landscaping, and more! Large picture windows to appreciate your acreage from nearly any room in the house. Updated kitchen & bathrooms, granite, tile, so much style! Gorgeous hardwood floors, boundless character, endless memories to be made. Two gas fireplaces, 3 large bedrooms w/double closets up, fully finished walk out basement w/bedroom, 2nd kitchen, family room, den, and office. Two car garage and separate 1 car garage, currently used as a wood-working shop. Jane Adams elementary.

