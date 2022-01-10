Introducing one of the highly sought after condos of Greenwood Pointe in Moline! This lovely condo offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, attached garage, and ample storage and amenities for a wonderful lifestyle of convenience! As you enter the large spacious foyer, your eye flows into the open concept space, for you to experience vaulted ceilings in the main great room with beautiful built-ins, a fireplace, and windows that look onto the wooded lot behind the home. Main floor offers the 2nd bedroom or office, which is also connected to the 2nd full bathroom. Main floor laundry, and a large master bedroom on-suite, complete with a lovely walk-in closet, a jacuzzi soaking tub, and a walk-in shower! All of the carpeting has been just replaced and mostly all new paint throughout, giving you a feeling of new and fresh. Wait until you see the amazing finished basement w/2 bedrooms, full bath, and family room with handsome flooring and lots of additional storage! Lots of guest parking available!
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $285,000
