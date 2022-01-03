 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $269,900

4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $269,900

4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $269,900

Very handsome and MOVE IN READY, 4 Bedroom, Spacious Brick and Vinyl sided Home. Lovely Formal Dining Room, with custom built-in cabinet/hutch and storage with granite counter top. Kitchen Island and Pantry. Quarry Tile flooring in the Kitchen and Main Floor Family Room. HUGE Master Bedroom. Major renovations in Finished Basement that features a Large Rec room with Gas Fireplace and 12 X 14 Game Room. Home has Radon Mitigation installed. Privacy Fenced backyard with in ground pool - 3 ft in the shallow and 9 ft deep. Adorable Pool house with Power has great storage Nick deck faces the pool. Fool cleaner and Filter 1 Yr old (Top Notch) Pool Heater is 2 yrs old.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News