4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $257,900

Moline Parcels 124-G-1 and 124 Tax Bill reflects Both parcels 4 Bed, and Nursey set on approx 2.4 Beautiful acres 2 Sheds - very private and secluded setting in the middle of Moline. ONE OF A KIND, UNIQUE HOME with beautiful grounds that boast majestic Oaks, Wild Flowers and more. Owner is a Licensed Realtor in IL