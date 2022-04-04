 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $224,900

Great location for this 4 bedrooms / 3 bath home located on a quiet cul-de-sac. The main level features a spacious living room, formal dining room and kitchen that has been updated. There is a deck off the eat-in kitchen that leads out to a fenced backyard. The main bedroom has an ensuite, walk in closest and a private deck that leads to the backyard. The basement is finished with a rec room, 4th bedroom, another bathroom and laundry room. Two car attached garage. All appliances stay.

