4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $224,900

WOW This amazing walk-out ranch with over 2000 finished square feet is stunning. Almost EVERYTHING has been updated. Boasting new siding, new windows, both bathrooms remodeled, new paint throughout, all new flooring, redesigned backyard landscaping, newer roof, AND a new GORGEOUS kitchen. Entering this property through the breezeway you will know you are home. The large living room gives access to the updated low maintenance deck through a large glass sliding door and opens into the kitchen that features all new cabinets, updated lighting, and white quartz countertops. Down the hallway are three large bedrooms and a fully updated bathroom. The finished walkout basement adds a huge rec-room, plenty of storage, a 4th bedroom, and a 2nd fully updated bathroom.