Beautiful bricker!!! Craftsman style 1.5 story 2000+ sq ft home in the lovely Forrest Hill Addition Moline, IL. Imagine enjoying sunsets from your large west facing front porch as neighbors stroll through the desirable Forrest Hill Addition, surrounded by mature shade trees and charming character abound. Arched walkways, woodburning fireplace, original woodwork, reconditioned hardwood floors main level, and huge room sizes!! Plenty of space to work from home, main level bedrooms, workout area and 4 bedroom, possible 5th non conforming bedroom, finished basement area, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage!! Updated kitchen, tankless hot water heater and new H/VAC 2019, all appliances and primary bedroom closet organizer stay. The back yard is an oasis of relaxation with privacy fence, large aggregate patio and amazing neighbors to boot!
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $199,900
