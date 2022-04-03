A must see in the heart of Moline, There are so many updates, its move in ready. The are three bedrooms located on the main floor with a large main bedroom on the second floor. There is more living space in the open basement where you can have large gatherings or just quite time. New roof and siding in 2017, new fence in 2021.
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $180,000
