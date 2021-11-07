 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $179,000

Don't miss your chance at this beautifully updated 4 BR bungalow located in Moline! Enter from the porch onto the main level where you'll notice tall ceilings, a spacious living room with an adjoining formal dining room which leads into an updated kitchen with plenty of cabinetry and counterspace. 2 bedrooms are located on the main level, each with ample closet space. A 3rd bedroom is located upstairs with an additional flex space room to be used however you see fit. A 4th non-conforming bedroom is located downstairs along with a large rec room, great for entertaining. The laundry room can be found in the finished basement as well. This home features a detached 2 car garage and a spacious backyard behind the garage. Schedule an appointment today!

