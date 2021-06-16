Completely updated, gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bath, all brick four-square home located on a quiet tree-lined street in the wonderful Neilsen's subdivision area of Moline, IL. This move-in ready home features a brand new roof, new garage siding and door, updated windows, new lighting, fresh paint, and beautiful refinished hardwood floors throughout entire home. Large eat in-kitchen features quartz counters, undermount sink, stainless appliances, gas stove, tile backsplash, and adorable kitchen nook. The bright formal dining room opens to a large living area. Upstairs has 4 good-sized bedrooms with large closets. The dry basement features a huge tiled rec room, 2nd bathroom, large laundry room and more room for storage. Quaint back portch, large level fenced yard with patio & garden area. 2 Car garage, great curb appeal! Awesome 3 season porch spans the full length of the house, for over 2100sf of living space!
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $169,900
