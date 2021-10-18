Built in 2003 by Habitat for Humanity, this 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 story, partially finished basement home was just remodeled and updated. Plenty of storage in the basement. Great wooded view from the back yard. Property also has a shed for storage out back. Agent Owned.
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $169,500
