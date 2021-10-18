 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $164,900

4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $164,900

4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $164,900

Gorgeous Moline tri level home located near schools, shopping, dining, and more! New flooring throughout upper and main level. Kitchen and dining room have been totally remodeled for a more modern and open concept in the past 2 years. Kitchen also features a large pantry and breakfast bar. Updates per seller include: furnace, AC, and electrical panel are appx 2 years old, privacy fence put in 2018, new windows in 2008, new roof and siding in 2012, and new dishwasher in 2018. Move in ready!

