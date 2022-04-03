 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $162,000

BACK ON THE MARKET FOR A LUCKY BUYER! Here's your chance! This beautifully maintained home is must see! It's future owners will fall in love with its historic charm, complete with brand new roof in 2022, beautiful original hardwood floors, a large formal dining room, a unique butler's staircase, laundry chute from 2nd floor, a lovely front porch with swing, and more space then you'll know what to do with! This home boasts a large, walk-up attic space that can be used for storage or could be finished and turned into another large living space or bedroom. The basement is clean and complete with water mitigation system. This property also comes with a Nest doorbell, security camera and Yale Smart lock. Don't miss out on this incredibly charming, well-cared for home - schedule your showing before it's gone!

