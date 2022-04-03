4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $160,000

Charming 1.5 story home in central Moline. Close access to highways, shopping, and more. Enjoy your private fenced in back yard with a deck, and 2 gazebos that stay with the home. Off the back yard there is a large, heated 2 car garage. Bright sunroom or informal dining room off of the living room. Basement is partially finished and includes an extra full bathroom, and a massive 4th bedroom or rec area. This house has so many great features including: New carpet 2022, Appliances 2020, New paint throughout 2022, Roof 4-5 years old and warrantied, New retaining wall 2021, Paver Patio 2020. Nest system also stays.