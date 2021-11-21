 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $159,900

4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $159,900

4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $159,900

Lovely home w/ charming curb appeal & over 2000 finished square feet. The main floor includes newer wood-looking LVT throughout & beautiful original wood trim. Entering you will be greeted w/ a large living room that enters into the formal dining room & gives access to the side 3 seasons porch. Through the dining room, you will find the cozy family room that's fitted w/ built-ins & a cozy fireplace. The large open kitchen boasts granite countertops, a breakfast bar, & informal dining. Upstairs you will find 3 large bedrooms & a full bathroom. Downstairs adds a 4th non-conforming bedroom, a 2nd full bathroom, & a small den office area. The walk-up attic through the upstairs bedroom adds plenty of additional storage space. Updates 2021: upstairs paint, new carpet plumbing w/ toilets 2020: new paint main floor 2017: exterior paint, gutters, kitchen remodel with granite, main floor LVT, all new exterior doors, roof, rebuild side porch 2016: new garage roof, door+opener and rewired.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Orion school building plans leave 1 teacher unhappy
Education

Orion school building plans leave 1 teacher unhappy

  • Updated

WHAT WE KNOW: The Orion School District has been working on a building project that would add an early-learning center and STEM classrooms at the grade school, new HVAC units at the middle school and new entries at both the grade school and high school, among other projects.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News