Lovely home w/ charming curb appeal & over 2000 finished square feet. The main floor includes newer wood-looking LVT throughout & beautiful original wood trim. Entering you will be greeted w/ a large living room that enters into the formal dining room & gives access to the side 3 seasons porch. Through the dining room, you will find the cozy family room that's fitted w/ built-ins & a cozy fireplace. The large open kitchen boasts granite countertops, a breakfast bar, & informal dining. Upstairs you will find 3 large bedrooms & a full bathroom. Downstairs adds a 4th non-conforming bedroom, a 2nd full bathroom, & a small den office area. The walk-up attic through the upstairs bedroom adds plenty of additional storage space. Updates 2021: upstairs paint, new carpet plumbing w/ toilets 2020: new paint main floor 2017: exterior paint, gutters, kitchen remodel with granite, main floor LVT, all new exterior doors, roof, rebuild side porch 2016: new garage roof, door+opener and rewired.
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $159,900
