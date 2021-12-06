4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $157,500

This 4 bedroom brick home is gorgeous! A lot of rooms have been freshly painted to a neutral color that brings out the handsome original hardwood floors that this 1940's charmer has to offer you! This home is move-in ready and can close anytime! The kitchen has a lovely breakfast nook overlooking the yard. Imagine summertime, being able to overlook the family playing in the above ground pool and enjoying this amazing yard! The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances that stay with the home for you and wonderful cabinet space! Upstairs house two of the 4 bedrooms plus a loft/office area! The basement is an open slate for you to finish off and offers tall ceilings to fit anyone's height! The washer and dryer will also stay with the home. Radon is already mitigated for your convenience and there's a 200 amp electrical service! Check out the large 24 x 24 garage! The pool is 18x30 and has 2 covers, a solar cover and winter cover. Don't miss out on this one!