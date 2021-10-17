 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $150,000

Relax on the PORCH SWING in your CHARMING 3-4 bedroom, 2+ bathroom home with an oversized 2+ car garage . Outside you have a fully FENCED YARD complete with PRIVATE patio area, play-set, garden area and your own basketball hoop. Inside you'll find BEAUTIFUL original WOODWORK throughout. Spacious living room includes crown molding and French doors. Formal dining room w/crown molding, wainscoting, chair rails and a STUNNING stained glass window. Kitchen has loads of cupboard and counter-top space, a pantry, and a hanging pot rack. well placed bathroom with walk in shower completes the main level. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms, great BUILT INS and an updated full bathroom. Primary bedroom includes dual walk-in closets one with built-in shelving that has served as a nursery. Finished basement hold the Rec room used as a home theater and room used as a 4th bedroom(non conforming) or could be an office and good storage space along with laundry area and partial bathroom.

