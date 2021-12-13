Welcome home to this beautifully updated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home on a quiet cul-de-sac. Nothing to do except move in! Relax in the wonderful 3 seasons room overlooking a large peaceful backyard with trees and a large concrete patio. There is plenty of natural light in the living room with a huge picture window with a view to the large backyard. So many updates include: furnace (2018), roof (2016), some newer windows, new carpet, paint, kitchen, an expanded driveway, and stainless kitchen appliances are included too! The partially finished basement has a large new 4th bedroom with an egress window. There is plenty of basement storage. You'll have extra peace of mind with a 14 month home warranty included with purchase. Sellers have requested to view all offers by Dec. 12 at 7pm.
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $149,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Alleman High School Principal Sara Stroud has resigned from the position effective immediately, according to a notice to Alleman families from the Catholic Diocese of Peoria's Office of Catholic Schools.
- Updated
Two men have been arrested in Mercer County for allegedly grooming a child.
- Updated
Social media postings deemed threatening led to police investigations in two separate Quad-Cities school districts.
Friday briefing: Possible threats made against 2 Q-C schools, lane closure on Milan bridge, and oldies top rating charts of area radio air waves
Rain, patchy fog and a high near 50 degrees. Now that doesn't sound like your typical December day. But that is the forecast. Here are the wea…
- Updated
A Davenport woman was charged Friday with child endangerment in relation to the death of a 22-day-old child in February.
- Updated
Authorities say there are six confirmed deaths at the Amazon fulfillment center near Edwardsville. A woman also died in St. Charles County.
- Updated
With 58 seconds remaining in regulation, Rock Island starter Eli Reese was scoreless.
- Updated
Davenport firefighters were called out Saturday night to battle a fire at Tienda Mexicana Abarrotes Carrillo, a popular Mexican restaurant and…
Saving for retirement will be a little bit easier.