 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $149,900

4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $149,900

4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $149,900

Welcome home to this beautifully updated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home on a quiet cul-de-sac. Nothing to do except move in! Relax in the wonderful 3 seasons room overlooking a large peaceful backyard with trees and a large concrete patio. There is plenty of natural light in the living room with a huge picture window with a view to the large backyard. So many updates include: furnace (2018), roof (2016), some newer windows, new carpet, paint, kitchen, an expanded driveway, and stainless kitchen appliances are included too! The partially finished basement has a large new 4th bedroom with an egress window. There is plenty of basement storage. You'll have extra peace of mind with a 14 month home warranty included with purchase. Sellers have requested to view all offers by Dec. 12 at 7pm.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News