Don't miss your chance at this well-maintained 4 BR 2 story home in Moline sitting on 2 lots totaling over half an acre of land! The main level features a spacious living room with tall ceilings throughout the home. The informal dining space leads out onto a wooden deck overlooking the property. The kitchen has plenty of cabinetry and a breakfast bar along the large family room. One bedroom is located on the main level while the remaining 3 are on the upper level, some with very deep closets. This home features a full bathroom on the upper level with a half bath on the main. This property features a large back yard, new 2021 tankless water heater, roof (2018), and some newer windows (2018). Schedule an appointment today!
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $149,900
