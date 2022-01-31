 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $149,900

  • Updated
It’s time to buy a home that has all the updates done for you! This freshly remodeled home has 3 bedrooms on the main level and 1 bedroom downstairs. The custom counter tops in this kitchen shine. Brand New Stainless appliances! The home was built in 2003 and is a 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 story, partially finished basement home and was just remodeled and updated. Plenty of storage in the basement. Great wooded view from the back yard. Property also has a shed for storage out back. Agent Owned.

