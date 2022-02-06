Plenty to love in this beautifully maintained 4 bed, 2 full bath home with detached 2 car garage located near Karsten's Park just off of 7th Street in Moline! Three season porch enters into a charming sunroom featuring original oak trim that continues through a large living room and into spacious traditional dining room; all of which are tied together nicely with lvp flooring, perfect for entertaining guest. Full bath downstairs to go along with two bedrooms that had new carpet installed in '20. Upstairs features a flex space nestled between two bedrooms and another full bathroom. Galley kitchen with white cabinetry and plenty of storage leads to an insulated basement, this home is pristine! Central a/c new in '14, roof new in '15, tankless water heater new in '17, newer windows throughout (updated '18-'21) with custom window treatments, garage door new in '21, furnace has had regular annual inspections, all appliances stay and are not warrantied. Home is owner occupied, appt required.
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $149,900
