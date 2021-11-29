 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $149,700

HOT Heritage house and NO FLOOD Insurance needed so come see all the updates in this 4 bedroom 2 bath split foyer, with newly finished walk-out basement This gem is located on the one way in the Heritage addition. Updates in the last 10 years include: new roof, siding, furnace, central air, water heater, and completely remolded bathrooms and kitchen, and all new insulation, carpeting, and a new front and storm door. The kitchen remodel included granite countertops. All the sidewalks, patio and driveway were poured in 2018. Nice level fenced yard, Don't let the one car garage door fool you, this garage fits 2 cars and then some with the attached shed. Call today for your private showing.

