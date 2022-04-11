4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $149,000

You can make this 3-4 bedroom 2 bath house your home! The 4th non conforming bedroom is located in the lower level of this great ranch. Enjoy the updated bathrooms, new flooring, fresh paint and more. The kitchen is so large, feel free to do your next Tik Tok challenge here. There is an egress window, 2 car garage and mostly fenced back yard. This property is located in the Heritage neighborhood and DOES NOT require flood insurance!