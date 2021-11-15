 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $146,000

4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $146,000

This immaculately maintained home is an absolute MUST see! It's future owners will fall in love with its historic charm, complete with beautiful original hardwood floors, a large formal dining room, a unique butler's staircase, a laundry chute from 2nd floor, a lovely front porch, and more space then you'll know what to do with! This home boasts a large, walk-up attic space that can be used for storage or could be finished and turned into another large living space or bedroom. You'll be sure to have plenty of space for storage in the large basement as well, which is subdivided into multiple rooms. This property also comes with a Nest doorbell, rear security camera and Yale Smart lock. Don't miss out on this incredibly charming, well-cared for home - schedule your showing before it's gone!

