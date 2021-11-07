Relax on the PORCH SWING in your CHARMING 3-4 bedroom, 2+ bathroom home with an oversized 2+ car garage . Outside you have a fully FENCED YARD complete with PRIVATE patio area, play-set, garden area and your own basketball hoop. Inside you'll find BEAUTIFUL original WOODWORK throughout. Spacious living room includes crown molding and French doors. Formal dining room w/crown molding, wainscoting, chair rails and a STUNNING stained glass window. Kitchen has loads of cupboard and counter-top space, a pantry, and a hanging pot rack. well placed bathroom with walk in shower completes the main level. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms, great BUILT INS and an updated full bathroom. Primary bedroom includes dual walk-in closets one with built-in shelving that has served as a nursery. Finished basement hold the Rec room used as a home theater and room used as a 4th bedroom(non conforming) or could be an office and good storage space along with laundry area and partial bathroom.
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $145,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Seven years after the vines were planted, a new winery is about to be uncorked in the Quad-Cities.
- Updated
Family members of Anita Pinc and Craig Verbeke, who died after a boat crash near the levee in LeClaire, are suing the operators of two boats that witnesses said were racing on the Mississippi River at the time of the collision.
- Updated
Jen Hartmann, a spokesperson for Deere, said Wednesday that the company was proud of its six-year contract offer, which would have boosted pay and benefits for about 10,000 UAW workers.
- Updated
I worked 36 years as a machinist on the factory floor for John Deere. I am now a Deere/UAW retiree. If I were to bleed, I’d bleed John Deere green; actually John Deere industrial yellow. I am hesitant about saying anything, but I feel that I must.
- Updated
The most recent voted-down tentative agreement is Deere & Co.'s last, best, and final offer, according to Jen Hartmann, director of public relations for Deere.
- Updated
The city of Moline paid $421,000 to scammers nearly a year ago, yet city leaders kept the information quiet, leaving taxpayers in the dark.
A 56-year-old East Moline man caught in a federal sting last November attempting to engage in sex with a minor received a federal prison sentence of 120 months, or 10 years, during a sentencing hearing Wednesday in U.S. District Court, Rock Island.
- Updated
Union workers at Deere & Co. would get wage increases of 10% in the first year and 5% each in the third and fifth years under a tentative contract reached between the farm-equipment maker and the United Auto Workers union.
- Updated
On Day 20 of the strike, Quad-Cities UAW workers headed to the polls to vote on a new six-year tentative agreement.
- Updated
Both directions of Interstate 280 between the Mississippi River bridge and Exit 8 (Iowa 22) in Davenport will be temporarily closed starting Friday, Nov. 5.