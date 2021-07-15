4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $139,900

This gorgeous family home awaits you! Conveniently located across from Browning Park and many other amenities, there won't be much fun to miss! This charming old home has hardwood flooring in nearly every room, has beautiful leaded glass windows and stunning woodwork throughout! Updated kitchen with granite counters and walk in pantry give a modern feel when you're cooking up your favorite dishes. Walk-up attic provides space for expansion or storage. It would make a great master suite! Oversized two car garage with a loft provides lots of storage or a future workshop/studio for the next owner. Enjoy morning coffee on the screened in porch out front and watch the world go by!