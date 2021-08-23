 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $135,000

This house is move in ready! Updated flooring in the main level, kitchen has gorgeous granite counter tops, beautiful backsplash and stainless appliances that stay! Main floor bathroom was recently remodeled and newer interior doors installed. The front yard has been landscaped with a new sidewalk and front step added. Make an appointment to see your new home today!

