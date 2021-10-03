 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $135,000

4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $135,000

4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $135,000

This house is move in ready! Updated flooring in the main level, kitchen has gorgeous granite counter tops, beautiful backsplash and stainless appliances that stay! Main floor bathroom was recently remodeled and newer interior doors installed. The front yard has been landscaped with a new sidewalk and front step added. Seller willing to pay $1,000 towards first year of flood insurance. Make an appointment to see your new home today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Moline buys property behind public library
Politics

Moline buys property behind public library

The city of Moline has purchased a house adjacent to the public library, 3210 41st St., for the purpose of developing the land into green space library patrons will be able to use in the future.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News