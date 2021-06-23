This property has so much to offer. It sits on a large corner lot with a fenced in back yard & 2 car detached garage w/ an extra parking pad. Mature landscaping completely surround the property adding to its great curb appeal. Upon entering the home you are instantly hit with all of the charm and character with the built in bench seat and the sight of moldings and trim that have been so well maintained. Crown molding accent every room in the house and there is hardwood flooring under all of the new carpet that was just installed. A working wood burning fireplace & glorious glass folding doors complete the living room. There is a full basement and a walk up attic. Both spaces offer plenty of room for storage. 1 yr. Home Warranty provided. Per seller: All carpet in home & kitchen flooring new May 21', Water heater & Sump pump 18'. The following stay with home: ALL appliances, shed in backyard, heater in the sunroom and ALL window units including TWO floor cooling units that vent outside.
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $134,900
