4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $130,000

Two story Spacious 4-5 bedroom home, two bathrooms. Great space and ready for new owners to make it their own. Deck and front steps about 3 years old. Roof, gutters, 200 amp and AC '95. Fenced yard, First Floor Laundry and a mudroom. Lots of storage space and Plenty of room for entertaining. This well maintained home has been a rental since 2005. AHS Home Warranty with an accepted offer.