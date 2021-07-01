4 bedroom 2.5 bath Moline investment opportunity. This property is being offered as part of a larger rental property package but can be purchased separately, this property is currently leased for $1200 per month with the tenant paying all of the utilities, associated MLS numbers to follow. Buyer and Buyers Agent to Verify all Aspects of the Home. 48 hours notice required for any appointments please.
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $129,900
