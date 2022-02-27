4 BR home located in Moline available for sale! This property has a large, open kitchen with 2 bedrooms on the main level and 2 on the upper level. This home features a wrap-around porch, newer interior updates and more! Tenant occupied, 48 hours notice required.
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $115,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Preliminary results of an autopsy performed Monday morning indicate the Moline teen died from a traumatic blunt head injury.
At least two people were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, including a Scott County 911 dispatcher, following a three-vehicle crash in Davenport Monday night.
Four days before an inmate at the Rock Island County jail reportedly was beaten by two correctional officers, a judge asked the state to place him in a secure setting because of his mental disability.
Teen involved in Monday night's crash on Davenport's Welcome Way suffering from life-threatening injuries
A teen involved in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Davenport suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision.
Two people were found dead Saturday morning as the result of a vehicle crash in Bettendorf. The collision occurred on Interstate 74 west at the 3.4-mile marker.
River Drive is closed in both directions at Mississippi Avenue in Davenport because of a vehicle crash that occurred at about 9:40 p.m. Friday.
CHAMPAIGN — Seconds before Geneseo High School freshman Zachary Montez stepped on the mat for his third place bout at the state wrestling finals, coach Jon Murray walked off the arena floor.
A multi-vehicle crash Thursday at the intersection of 53rd Street and Utica Ridge Road was caused when the driver of one of the vehicles suffered a medical issue, Davenport Police said.
Two Rock Island County correctional officers charged with beating an inmate have been fired.
Nikiforov, who spent three seasons in the Quad-Cities, leaves behind a 10-year-old son, Max.