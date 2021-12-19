4 bedroom 2.5 bath Moline investment opportunity. This property is being offered as part of a larger rental property package but can be purchased separately, this property is currently leased for $1200 per month with the tenant paying all of the utilities, associated MLS numbers to follow. Buyer and Buyers Agent to Verify all Aspects of the Home. 48 hours notice required for any appointments please.
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $104,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Alleman High School Athletic Director Grant Iles has resigned from his position.
A few things I thought this lifelong area resident would never see in the Quad-Cities in the middle of December: A shirtless jogger, people mo…
- Updated
A Moline woman was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison for stealing social security and disability benefits paid to the bank account of her deceased mother.
- Updated
Amarion Nimmers has already made a name for himself as one of the best high school players in the area, but he isn’t playing for himself. He is playing for his Mom.
Thursday briefing: Shots fired in Rock Island, a local COVID warning, and parishes help Afghan families resettle in the Quad-Cities
Last night was quite a windy end to a record-breaking day for sunshine and high temperatures.
- Updated
The Catholic Diocese of Peoria has identified the interim team that will lead Alleman High School while a replacement for Sara Stroud, Alleman's recently resigned principal, is found.
- Updated
The East Moline School District has paused in-person classes for two of its programs because of COVID-19.
- Updated
The taps are installed, the bar has been built and the furniture has arrived inside Pour Bros., a pour-it-yourself tap room located in the former O'Rourke building at 1209 4th Ave., on the edge of downtown Moline.
- Updated
Alleman High School Principal Sara Stroud has resigned from the position effective immediately, according to a notice to Alleman families from the Catholic Diocese of Peoria's Office of Catholic Schools.
A pending railroad merger would nearly triple the number of trains per day traveling through the Iowa Quad-Cities, raising concerns among Davenport and Bettendorf leaders about noise, safety and the implications for future riverfront development and access.