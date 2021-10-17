 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $104,900

Beautiful, spacious, move in ready 4 bedroom 2 full bathroom 2 story home in a convenient Moline, IL location. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, gorgeous refinished hardwood flooring and beautiful woodwork throughout. Newer windows, new roof in 2020. Huge rooms, high ceilings and lots of character. Main floor laundry. Central Air. Plenty of space in the basement for storage plus another 1/2 bath. Close to shopping, schools, food, just minutes from i74.

